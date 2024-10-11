Deadline ends, not even half the roads pothole-free in U.P.

Against the target of making is quota of 1,636-km of Uttar Pradesh roads pothole-free by October 10, the urban development department has only made around 730 km of roads free of potholes so far. Out of 44,573 km of roads, only 14,552 km had been made pothole-free by October 10. (For Representation)

In September, CM Yogi Adityanath had directed various departments to make the roads of the entire state pothole-free by October 10 before Dussehra. However, these departments have failed to meet the deadline as the drive is yet to be completed.

The CM had given collective responsibility to the departments to ensure that every person has a pleasant experience while using roads in the state.

As of Friday, out of 44,573 km of roads, only 14,552 km had been made pothole-free. The public works department has only addressed 12,524 km of the 40,038 km road assigned to it under the drive.

The remaining work being handled by urban development, housing, NHAI, panchayati raj, and other departments is also behind the target. Rural development department has so far completed only 91 km of its target of making 313 km stretch pothole-free.

A senior PWD official said the goal was to make roads pothole- free before festivals but still much work has to be done. “All the departments are working to make all roads pothole-free as soon as possible,” the official claimed.