Deaf-mute woman chased by bike-borne men on deserted road in Balrampur, gangraped

BALRAMPUR A 22-year-old mentally challenged deaf-mute woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Bahadurpur area of Balrampur after being chased by bike-borne when she was returning from her maternal grandparents’ home around 8pm on Monday. The incident occurred just 20 metres away from the police post, where all four CCTV cameras were found to be off. But the horror was captured on a 14-second CCTV footage near the SP residence that helped identify two suspects. Two of the suspects were arrested within 24 hours of the incident following an encounter in the early hours of Wednesday. (Pic for representation)

Two of the suspects were arrested within 24 hours of the incident following an encounter in the early hours of Wednesday. The duo, identified as Ankur Verma, 21, and Harshit Pandey, 22, sustained injuries during a police chase when they attempted to evade capture. The site of the assault was inspected promptly, and the victim was sent for medical examination, said the Balrampur police.

According to the victim’s family, the woman was going to her home from her maternal uncle’s house when she was forcibly picked up on a motorcycle by some unidentified men midway. These accused persons allegedly dragged her to a deserted field and assaulted her. After the crime, the perpetrators fled the scene. In the video footage, the woman, seemingly barefoot, was seen running on a dimly lit deserted road and men chasing her on motorcycles.

When the woman didn’t reach home by 9pm, her family began searching and found her unconscious in the field. She was admitted to the district women’s hospital, where doctors reported her condition as stable.

The incident came to light after the victim’s brother lodged a complaint with the Kotwali Dehat police station alleging that his deaf-mute and mentally challenged sister was raped.

“The route taken by the girl was thoroughly inspected, and CCTV footage helped identify suspects -- Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey. They were arrested following a police encounter and have admitted to the crime during preliminary interrogation,” said superintendent of police Vikash Kumar, according to a PTI report.

Dehat Kotwali inspector Brijanand Singh said a case has been filed and the search for the other suspects is on.

While the girl is undergoing medical care, further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police added.

The CCTV cameras near the police post, where the incident took place, were not operational. This area is considered highly sensitive, with the residences of the DM, SP, ADM and district judge just a few steps away.