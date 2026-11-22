Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged graduating students not to limit their career choices to the fields in which they had obtained degrees, saying their qualifications should not define their identity and that they should pursue careers based on their interests, abilities and skills.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh doing the honours at the BBDU convocation, in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT) more less

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Addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University (BBDU) in Lucknow, he said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) would create new opportunities and increase demand for new skills.

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“AI is currently performing remarkable, almost magical, feats. AI is now frequently used—whether for completing assignments, understanding complex topics, or conducting research. Many tasks that once took hours can now be accomplished in mere minutes or even seconds,” he said.

Singh said that while a degree could help students secure their first job, their professional identity would ultimately be defined by their skills, ability to learn and professional competence.

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“I believe that just as this technology has emerged, more such innovations will continue to appear in the future. New opportunities will arise, and there will be an increasing demand for new skills. As you step into the professional world, your degree will help you secure your first opportunity. However, I must emphasise that while your degree may open that initial door, your identity thereafter will be defined by your skills. Your true capability will be evaluated based on your capacity to learn, your professional knowledge, and your professional competence,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said he felt a profound sense of joy whenever he attended such ceremonies because he had begun his career as a teacher before entering politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said he felt a profound sense of joy whenever he attended such ceremonies because he had begun his career as a teacher before entering politics. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the graduates, he reminded them that their university was named after Babu Banarasi Das. Singh recalled that he was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly when Das served as its Speaker. “Although I did not get an opportunity to interact with him closely, I observed him conducting the proceedings of the House and later serving as chief minister,” Singh said.

He advised students not to lose heart in adverse circumstances and to face challenges with confidence. Ample opportunities awaited them, he said, adding that failure was only a stepping stone to success. He cited the example of Thomas Edison, who was ridiculed at various points in his life but went on to invent the first commercially practical incandescent light bulb.

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“All of us, at some point, doubt our abilities and have many questions in our minds about our shortcomings. What matters is that we recognise our shortcomings, try to overcome them, and prevent them from becoming obstacles to our success. Remember, your efforts, not your circumstances, determine your future,” he said.

Singh said the goals, dreams and aspirations of today’s youth were not merely personal ambitions but also the collective aspirations of the nation. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working to create opportunities and an ecosystem where young people’s talent can be channelled effectively and their dreams can take flight,” he added.

He also said modernity and tradition should not be viewed as opposites. Staying connected to traditions and cultural heritage did not hold people back but provided a foundation for progress. Young people, he said, should remain connected to their culture and values while embracing modern ideas and new possibilities.

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Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also addressed the graduating students. Chancellor Alka Das, pro-chancellor Viraj Sagar Das and other dignitaries were present.

51 gold medals, 168 academic awards

A total of 3,606 students from the 2025-26 batch graduated across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in disciplines including engineering, management, pharmacy, law, commerce, computer applications, journalism and mass communication, agriculture, architecture and sciences. The university presented 51 gold medals and 168 academic awards to meritorious students. Doctoral scholars were also awarded their PhD degrees.

BBDU pro-chancellor Viraj Sagar Das said the institution aimed to provide an environment where knowledge was complemented by innovation, practical exposure and a strong sense of social responsibility.