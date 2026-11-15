Dense fog engulfs Uttar Pradesh, visibility drops to zero in Bareilly

Dense fog enveloped several parts of Uttar Pradesh during the morning hours on Saturday, causing a sharp drop in visibility. Bareilly (IAF) recorded zero visibility, while it fell to 80 metres at the Meerut observatory and 100 metres in Moradabad. Visibility was recorded at 400 metres at Hindon (IAF), 600 metres at Noida airport, 700 metres in Aligarh and 900 metres at Agra (IAF).

Fog blankets Lucknow, reducing visibility and leaving roads and buildings barely visible. (DEEPAK MISHRA/HT PHOTO)

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Visibility dropped to 50 metres in Kushinagar, 200 metres in Azamgarh, 350 metres at Lucknow airport and 400 metres in Gorakhpur. It was recorded at 500 metres in Ayodhya, 600 metres in Shrawasti, 700 metres in Ballia and 800 metres at Varanasi airport.

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“There is a possibility of scattered rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh on November 15 under the influence of a western disturbance. This may be followed by increased fog and a significant drop in temperatures across the region during the second half of November,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

The current western disturbance is likely to bring scattered rainfall to some districts of western Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the influence of north-westerly winds is expected to increase, leading to denser fog and a significant drop in temperatures across the region during the second half of November.

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{{^usCountry}} This is likely to bring down day and night temperatures by 3-5°C between November 16 and 18, bringing them closer to normal levels. The drop in temperatures will intensify the cold and lead to an immediate increase in fog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is likely to bring down day and night temperatures by 3-5°C between November 16 and 18, bringing them closer to normal levels. The drop in temperatures will intensify the cold and lead to an immediate increase in fog. {{/usCountry}}

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