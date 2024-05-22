 Deoria man ‘assaulted’ by cop over bike parking, dies - Hindustan Times
Deoria man ‘assaulted’ by cop over bike parking, dies

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been slapped against the official even as an SOG team had been constituted to ensure his arrest.

GORAKHPUR

Barhaj police station in-charge Rahul Singh said a heavy police force was rushed to the spot to rescue the accused officer from a violent mob. An FIR had been registered against Kushwaha after a complaint by Yadav's wife Suman Devi.
Barhaj police station in-charge Rahul Singh said a heavy police force was rushed to the spot to rescue the accused officer from a violent mob. An FIR had been registered against Kushwaha after a complaint by Yadav’s wife Suman Devi.

A 30-year-old man died a day after he was allegedly brutally thrashed by a police official over bike parking on Tuesday, in a Deoria village. The incident sparked tension in the area as over 200 locals surrounded the Satraon police outpost to protest the alleged brutality.

According to reports, Daddan Yadav had an argument with Satraon outpost in-charge Virendra Kushwaha over parking following which the alleged assault took place. Yadav was rushed to the local community health centre, which referred him to the Deoria medical college where he succumbed to his injuries.

Barhaj police station in-charge Rahul Singh said a heavy police force was rushed to the spot to rescue the accused officer from a violent mob. An FIR had been registered against Kushwaha after a complaint by Yadav’s wife Suman Devi.

Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been slapped against the official even as an SOG team had been constituted to ensure his arrest.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Deoria man ‘assaulted’ by cop over bike parking, dies
