Folk artistes from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim and Kerala turned Ram Manohar Lohia Park into a reflection of mini India as the 15th Deshaj festival organised by Sonchiraiya began on Friday.

Folk artistes performing during the two-day festival ‘Deshaj’, organised by Son Chiraiya at Ram Manohar Lohia Park in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Mishra/HT)

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Minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh formally inaugurated the festival.

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Folk singer Malini Awasthi took the stage and mesmerised the audience with her song ‘Mera Desh Hai Rangila’. During her presentation, folk artistes from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bengal and Sikkim came together on stage, giving life to the spirit of unity in diversity.

The opening included tributes to Savitri Devi, mother of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who passed away.

A souvenir of the function was released by author Vidya Bindu Singh, vice-chancellor Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Prof. Mandvi Singh, and UP Sangeet Natak Akademi president Prof. Jayant Khot.

A fusion of Kathak and Bharatanatyam was choreographed by Surabhi Shukla and Amrit Sinha. In Kathak thaat, they brought alive Radha-Krishna’s playful teasing, the emotions of matki phod and Shiva-Parvati. Presenting Awadh’s traditional folk heritage, eight artistes of Nritya Sopaan, under the direction of Sapna Singh, presented traditional Dhedhiya dance.

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{{^usCountry}} A 15-member team from Rajasthan, under the guidance of Kailash Narayan, presented the Ghoomar while artistes from International Centre for Kathakali, under the direction of principal Jagdishan, presented the traditional Kathakali Purappad in the costume of Lord Krishna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 15-member team from Rajasthan, under the guidance of Kailash Narayan, presented the Ghoomar while artistes from International Centre for Kathakali, under the direction of principal Jagdishan, presented the traditional Kathakali Purappad in the costume of Lord Krishna. {{/usCountry}}

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Representing the culture of northeast India, 10 artists from Sikkim, led by Yang Chuk, presented the Singhi Chham dance of the Bhutia community. Besides performing Purulia Chhau from West Bengal, artistes presented the mythical tale of Mahishasur Mardini.

Later, a presentation of Paika Akhara featured high jumps, acrobatics and swift movements with sword and shield during war scenes. Singh Sunil Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh and Jasbir Jassi also performed on the occasion.