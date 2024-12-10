Menu Explore
Destruction of govt property in U.P.’s Etawah: CBI court gives one-year jail to 3 advocates

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 11, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The CBI registered the case on the basis of the Allahabad high court order passed on September 26, 2000, by taking over investigation of the case

The court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, on Tuesday sentenced three advocates—Sunil Tondon, Dharmendra Mishra and Sunil Bajpai—to one year imprisonment in a case related to destruction of government property at Collectorate Office, Etawah, on September 15, 2000, and causing injuring to government servants by their unruly behaviour.

The court also imposed a total fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,500 on them. (For Representation)
The court also imposed a total fine of 7,500 on them.

The CBI registered the case on the basis of the Allahabad high court order passed on September 26, 2000, by taking over investigation of the case.

The CBI filed chargesheet on June 28, 2011 against accused Veerendra Singh Yadav, Avneesh Chauhan, Sunil Tandon, Sunil Bajpai and Dharmendra Mishra.

During the trial of the case, two accused Avneesh Chauhan and Veerendra Yadav died and proceedings against them were dropped. After the trial, the court found the remaining accused guilty.

