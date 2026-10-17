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Dhaks, bells and blessings: Lucknow begins its Durga Puja celebrations

Amid a reverberation of Dhaks and conch shells, people soaked in the spirit of Durga Puja celebrations on Shashthi on Friday

Published on: Oct 17, 2026, 07:55:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Amid a reverberation of Dhaks and conch shells, people soaked in the spirit of Durga Puja celebrations on Shashthi on Friday. On Shashthi, mothers seek Goddess Durga’s blessings for their children’s welfare.

Lucknow came alive with the rhythmic beats of dhaks and the resonant sound of conch shells on Friday as devotees immersed themselves in the festive spirit of Durga Puja on Shashthi, marking the beginning of the city’s vibrant celebrations. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Lucknow came alive with the rhythmic beats of dhaks and the resonant sound of conch shells on Friday as devotees immersed themselves in the festive spirit of Durga Puja on Shashthi, marking the beginning of the city’s vibrant celebrations. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

At the break of dawn, the festivities began at the Bengali Club with a Mahishasuramardini Strotam. Rituals including Shashthyadi Kalparambha Puja, Amantran and Adhivas were held at puja pandals. The day also marked the ghatasthapana (invocation of the Goddess).

At Ramakrishna Math, Mangal Arati was held at 4:30 am followed by the Shashthyadi Kalparambha, Vedic chanting and worship in the Durga Mandap. President Swami Muktinathananda delivered an online teaching on ‘The Living Durga - Sri Ma Sarada’, saying the Holy Mother was the living embodiment of Divine Mother Durga and true spirituality lies in love, service and compassion. Swami Pratibhananda performed Chandi Path recitation, while Swami Shivadhishananda presented devotional songs. In the evening, a Bodhan ritual was performed invoking the Goddess with nine plants along with Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

Ansh from Gomtinagar Durga Puja Committee said that this year the idol is decorated in East Bengal Shaaj to have puja being a zero waste one. At Model House Park, the theme for this year is Akshardham temple, shared by member of the Mitro Sangho organising committee VK Tiwari. A traditional celebration is also being organised by the Shashi Bhushan Durga Puja committee.

 
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