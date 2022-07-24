Disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention: SC Judge
Supreme Court judge Dinesh Maheshwari asserted that disabled victims of sexual abuse need special attention rather than sympathy.
Justice Maheshwari was the chief guest at the two-day conference on ‘Sensitization of District Judges on Gender Justice and Differently abled victims/ survivors of sexual abuse’ organised by Judicial Training and Research Institute (JTRI), Lucknow.
Addressing the gathering, Justice Maheshwari said, “While performing judicial work, we should never allow irrelevant elements, questions or any stereotypes to enter our analysis.”
“The disabled victim needs special attention rather than sympathy. It is empathy which should be embedded in the approach of judging while dealing with disabled victims or survivors of sexual abuse. Judicial officers have to establish a fine balance in their approach, and they should neither be too compassionate towards the litigants nor should be devoid of compassion,” pointed out Justice Maheshwari.
Also present on the occasion, the chief justice of Allahabad high court, Justice Rajesh Bindal, mentioned the recently declared results of class 10 and class 12, in which girls outshined the boys.
“It is remarkable that our daughters are getting the support of their families. But they are not receiving from society. It is, therefore, our pious duty that as a member of society, we must provide the required support to our daughters,” said Justice Bindal.
Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court read out the message of Justice UU Lalit of the Supreme Court, who is also chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).
Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad high court, who is chairperson of the committee for sensitization of family courts, said: “Women do not need to be worshipped, rather they need the realisation of their existence. They can make their own place in society, and they are capable of doing so.”
Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Lucknow high court, who is also chairman of the supervisory committee of Judicial Training and Research Institute, said: “We should develop a culture of respecting women and should also imbibe a culture of equality in our society.”
“We need to change our mindset and suggested that we should come together to break gender stereotypes,” added Justice Upadhyay.
Justice JJ Munir of the Allahabad high court also expressed his views.
Around 225 judicial officers and district judges from Lucknow, Kanpur, Sitapur, Raebareli, Unnao and Ayodhya attend the conference.
On the final day of the conference on Sunday, Justice Jaspreet Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court appealed to participants to be more sensitive while working on the dais from tomorrow (Monday) as the purpose of the conference would be served only if it is reflected in their judicial attitude and judicial working on courts.
-
Ghaziabad police initiates programme to train unemployed youth
The programme titled 'Atmanirbhar training and awareness' has been initiated on public-private partnership model at the Harsaon police lines and will impart training to 150 selected persons in fire safety, veterinary care and training, security guards and medical care. Officials said that personnel of the state's 112 emergency response teams have also been asked to join the workshop in order to attain new skills, which will provide value addition to their services as first responders.
-
111-km Kanwar Marg project may take two years time to complete
City residents may not get relief from Kanwar Yatra diversions soon as the proposed 111-kilometre Kanwar Marg, linking Muradnagar to Purkaji near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, will take another two years to get complete once the forest clearances are obtained. It is also projected as an alternative route for kanwariyas from Haridwar who take the Delhi-Meerut Road to travel back home during the Kanwar Yatra season.
-
Union Ayush minister inspects Unani institute campus in Ghaziabad
Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inspected the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad. Sonowal said the Union ministry of Ayush has undertaken various steps to encourage research and development, innovation and develop apex institutes for education in Unani medicine. The foundation stone for the NIUM was laid on March 1, 2019.
-
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
-
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
