Discoms to rope in pradhans to recover pending electricity dues

As the state power corporation steps up efforts to recover outstanding dues, power distribution companies have been directed to write to gram pradhans and inform them about rural electricity consumers who have defaulted on bill payments.

Officials were directed to identify the 10 biggest defaulters, verify their electricity bills, issue notices and initiate disconnection proceedings in accordance with the rules. (For representation)

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The directive was issued by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) chairman and principal secretary, energy, Ranveer Prasad, during a weekly review meeting at Shakti Bhawan on Tuesday. The move, according to officials, aims to facilitate coordinated efforts at the village level to improve recovery from defaulters.

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Prasad also directed officials to identify the 10 biggest defaulters, verify their electricity bills, issue notices and initiate disconnection proceedings in accordance with the rules. Officials were specifically asked to review large outstanding dues in the Gola and Nawabganj areas of Gonda under Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

The meeting also reviewed revenue collection, line losses, billing, smart meter installation and transformer damage. Prasad directed discoms to prepare concrete action plans to improve revenue realisation and reduce electricity losses.

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{{^usCountry}} He asked officials to prioritise the 10 feeders with the highest line losses and review feeders with a through rate below ₹5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asked officials to prioritise the 10 feeders with the highest line losses and review feeders with a through rate below ₹5. {{/usCountry}}

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To improve billing accuracy, discom managing directors were asked to randomly check seven to 10 consumer bills every week and ensure prompt correction of errors and time-bound disposal of complaints.

Prasad stressed that discoms would be held accountable for revenue collection, reducing line losses and improving consumer services.