Disrespect to the Constitution is disrespect to Baba Saheb: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that disrespect to the Constitution is disrespect to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, freedom fighters and all those people who got their rights because of the Constitution. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Constitution Day event at Lok Bhavan. (Sourced)

“Insulting the Indian Constitution is an insult to the poor who gained democratic rights through the Constitution. It is an insult to half the population, to whom the Constitution granted the right to vote in the very first General Election. Many countries, granted women the right to vote much later, but India granted voting rights to all its adult citizens from day one. The Constitution also provided reservations for the Dalit and tribal communities, to integrate them into the mainstream of society,” he said speaking at a Constitution Day event at Lok Bhavan, where he led the reading of the Preamble and administered an oath to officials and attendees.

Adityanath stressed the need to cultivate a sense of duty among citizens. “Everyone talks of rights. But rights are protected only when individuals develop the habit of fulfilling their duties. Without duties, rights cannot exist. Where efforts are made to claim rights without duties, democracy does not survive; dictatorship crushes the rights of common citizens,” he said.

Citing examples of students, teachers, businesspeople, government personnel and others, the CM reminded everyone of their duties and said if everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities, they are respecting the Constitution. “If some people are not fulfilling responsibilities honestly, they are disrespecting the Constitution of India,” emphasised the CM.

He stressed that citizens who perform their duties diligently honour the Constitution, while those who neglect responsibilities insult the nation’s democratic values. “If someone widens divides in the name of caste, region or language, they weaken India,” he said.

The Constitution took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to draft. The contributions of freedom fighters and experts in the drafting of the Constitution are the reason why our Constitution is the world’s largest and unifies India’s diversity. The CM said often, for self-interest, some try to widen the gap of social hatred. “We need to remain cautious and alert if we see smoke in the neighbourhood, and if we ignore the same, we shall also come under its impact,” he said.

The chief minister added: “Every person should free themselves from a mentality of servitude and show respect for the armed forces and uniformed personnel.”

Adityanath cautioned against blaming institutions for the actions of individuals. “If one person makes a mistake, the whole system should not be condemned. People often widen social divisions for personal gain,” he said, adding: “Efforts must be directed towards unity and integrity.”

The CM said the state has received over 98 lakh suggestions from the public on building a developed Uttar Pradesh as part of the discussion initiated during the last session of the state legislature. “Every fifth family in the state has sent suggestions. People want to be part of governance,” he said.

“For Viksit Bharat. we need Viksit Uttar Pradesh, and for Viksit UP, we need Viksit Lucknow. At all levels, we need to develop such a mindset,” said the CM.

On this occasion, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with finance minister Suresh Khanna also expressed their views.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said: “To win election, people roam with a copy of the Constitution. But they forget that their party had dragged the country into Emergency just to save their chair, when the honourable HC had given verdict against them and PM’s post was about to be lost.”

“I will take the name of Samajwadi Party...this party simply disregarded the Constitution. SP and Congress are two sides of the same coin,” said Pathak.