Doctorate degree holder among five held in fake ED raid case in Mathura

AGRA: A woman, who holds a doctorate degree and has worked at a reputed institute in Delhi, was among the five accused arrested by Mathura police in connection with a fake raid at a businessman’s house in a posh locality of Mathura by falsely claiming to be officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). For representation only. (Sourced)

“Five police teams were formed after the incident came to light when the businessman, residing in Radha Orchid locality within the limits of Govind Nagar police station, reported that around half a dozen men and a woman came to his house, posing as Enforcement Directorate officials,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mathura, Shailesh Pandey.

“The businessman was alert and raised the alarm, forcing the impersonators to flee. A case was registered, and one of the accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested earlier. Five more suspects were later arrested in connection with the case,” the SSP added.

“Those arrested include Devesh, a former employee of the complainant, who was under the impression that his employer was in possession of ₹100 crore. He then cooked up the whole conspiracy and got others on board to orchestrate the raid,” the SSP said.

SSP Pandey further said that the police were still searching for others involved in the conspiracy and assured that all those found guilty would face legal action.

It may be recalled that the incident took place on August 30 in the early hours of the morning, in a posh locality of Mathura. The raid was well-planned, with the intruders, including the woman, impersonating ED officials as they barged into the businessman’s home.

A man wearing a police uniform accompanied the accused, who produced a fake search warrant, dated August 29, 2024, addressed to businessman Ashwani Agarwal. However, verification revealed the warrant to be fake.