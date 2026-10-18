DRI seizes 3 crore unaccounted cash from car in UP’s Hapur

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized ₹3 crore unaccounted cash from a Delhi-bound car near Chajjarsi toll plaza in Hapur district’s Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh, confirmed senior DRI officials in a press note shared on Sunday.

The persons apprehended during the operation could not produce documents to establish the lawful possession or source of the cash, according to the DRI. (For Representation)

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Acting on specific intelligence about the movement of unaccounted cash by persons travelling from Shahjahanpur, DRI officials intercepted the vehicle on Saturday, the agency said.

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A search of a bag carried by the suspects led to the recovery of ₹35 lakh. A subsequent search of the car revealed specially constructed cavities inside its doors, where another ₹2.65 crore had been concealed, taking the total recovery to ₹3 crore.

The persons apprehended during the operation could not produce documents to establish the lawful possession or source of the cash, according to the DRI.

The seizure assumes significance ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and the forthcoming elections in Uttarakhand. The agency also highlighted that the vehicle had originated in Shahjahanpur, a district in the region close to the Indo-Nepal border.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the DRI press release did not establish any direct link between the recovered cash and election-related activities. The income tax department has been informed of the seizure and will take over the proceedings and initiate necessary action, the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the DRI press release did not establish any direct link between the recovered cash and election-related activities. The income tax department has been informed of the seizure and will take over the proceedings and initiate necessary action, the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

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