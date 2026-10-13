Drones join LMC’s post-flood sanitation drive

As floodwaters retreat from waterlogged localities in Lucknow, the focus has shifted to the threat of mosquito breeding and post-flood infections, with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) deploying drones to spray anti-larval chemicals over 80 acres across two zones.

The civic body has stepped up sanitation operations to remove accumulated sludge, clear drains and disinfect affected areas (Sourced)

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The civic body has stepped up sanitation operations to remove accumulated sludge, clear drains and disinfect affected areas, while using a GIS-based action plan to divide localities into sectors and assign responsibilities to officials and sanitation workers.

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Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected the affected areas on Tuesday and directed officials to accelerate desilting using mud pumps wherever water levels had fallen. He also instructed teams to remove mud and garbage from roads, lanes and drains and prioritise bleaching powder, anti-larval chemicals and fogging to reduce the risk of vector-borne diseases.

Drones deployed in hard-to-reach areas

Drones are being used to reach locations where conventional spraying is difficult. In zone 3, anti-larval chemicals have been sprayed in Faizullaganj, Loharamau, Patang Maidan, Ganesh Bagh, Sanmant Vihar and Millat Nagar. A tanker was also used for spraying along Ghaila Road.

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{{^usCountry}} In Daud Nagar, sanitation teams sprayed sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder along the 60-foot road, besides undertaking cleaning and shrub-cutting work. Cleaning, drain clearance and bleaching powder application are also under way in lanes of Mama Colony and Old Daud Nagar where floodwater has receded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Daud Nagar, sanitation teams sprayed sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder along the 60-foot road, besides undertaking cleaning and shrub-cutting work. Cleaning, drain clearance and bleaching powder application are also under way in lanes of Mama Colony and Old Daud Nagar where floodwater has receded. {{/usCountry}}

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In zone 6, the drive covers Saitha, Hayat Nagar, Tandkheda and Daulatkheda, among other affected localities. Cleaning and the application of bleaching powder, lime and anti-larval chemicals have also been taken up in Hari Nagar and Mishri Ki Bagiya.

Roadside drains in Hayat Nagar and Daulatkheda have been cleaned, while teams are removing accumulated sludge and waste from affected lanes as floodwaters recede.

Kumar said the immediate priorities were desilting, drain clearance, sludge removal, anti-larval spraying and fogging.

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