DSMNRU convocation: Governor for separate merit list, medals for differently-abled students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, while addressing the 11th convocation ceremony at Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) here on Friday, directed the authorities to award separate merit list and medals to differently -abled students . Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel at the 11th convocation ceremony of Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

“The university provides a composite atmosphere for both normal and differently-abled students. It is difficult to raise differently -abled students and when government jobs have a special list for them, the university should also have a separate merit list for them. They should be provided separate medals to acknowledge their efforts and journey,” said Patel.

Her proposal was welcomed by the students with applause.

The first Indian to win a Paralympic medal Murlikant Rajaram Petkar was the chief guest on the occasion. He suggested that the university should have a swimming pool for the students that would motivate them towards the sport.

Shubham Kumar Singh, the first hearing-impaired student in the university to clinch a medal, said that after getting admission in the university he learnt sign language which helped him communicate in a better way.

“After obtaining my B.Com and M.Com degrees, I completed my MEd from the university and managed to clinch a medal. I feel happy but my work begins from here. I will now pursue a diploma in teaching Indian Sign Language and I wish to become a teacher and work on Indian sign languages,” said Singh.

Sanjeeta Vishwakarma, a visually impaired student who clinched three gold medals in BA, said that she lost her vision after surgery.

“After my intermediate, I was in the second year of my bachelor’s when I lost my eyesight. I had to drop out of college and it was traumatic for me. However, when I got admission to DSMNRU my life changed for the better and today, I feel as if I have been rewarded for my efforts,” she said .

Malti Yadav, a visually impaired MEd student, said that she lost her father a few years back and her studies were only possible with the help of her siblings and support from her mother. “Today, when I earned the medal, it was not just my success. My entire family’s efforts got lauded,” said Yadav.

Similarly, Alka Shukla, a visually impaired history student who clinched two medals in MA History, said that she lost her vision at the age of 10 after she combated a brain tumor. “When I used to study, hearing lectures for four to six hours was also taxing but support from parents and teachers helped a lot,” she said .

Medal winners all smiles

Lucknow: Celebrating their success with friends, teachers and family members, the medal winners at Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) were on top of the world during the convocation ceremony on Friday.

Some were posing for the shutterbugs, while others were celebrating by meeting their teachers and friends. There were a few who, soon after the culmination of the ceremony, video-called their friends and family to share their happiness. This year, 1615 students were conferred degrees and 159 medals including 59 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze medals during the convocation .

Shweta Tiwari, a B.Com LLB Hons student who clinched two medals, said that she had goosebumps when she climbed on the stage. “I believe it could not be possible without constant support from my teachers,” she said .

Tejal Kannaujiya, an MA History student who also clinched medals said that she was overwhelmed as she saw her parents feeling proud . “It is no less than achieving a milestone. An important mission of my life was accomplished today,” she said .

Akansha Singh, another gold medalist in LLM, said that she had been nervous thinking about the ceremony for the past few weeks. “When I climbed the stage there were several thoughts in my mind, but I felt satisfied that it was for today that I had been working hard throughout my life,” she said .