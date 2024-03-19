Dy commissioner, GST, caught accepting 2 lakh bribe in U.P. capital

An Uttar Pradesh vigilance team arrested a commercial tax deputy commissioner, goods and services tax, accepting ₹2 lakh bribe from the commercial tax officer for refunding GST of a data entry firm at Meera Bai Marg in Hazratganj here on Tuesday, said senior state vigilance officials. SP vigilance (intelligence), Arvind Kumar Chaturvedi said Pandey had demanded the bribe for refunding GST worth ₹ 20 lakh of the firm “ARDEM Data Services Private Limited”. (For Representation)

Confirming the arrest, director general (DG), vigilance, Rajeev Krishna said the accused was identified as Dhanendra Kumar Pandey. He said the vigilance department received an intelligence input about the deputy commissioner after which a trap was laid to nab him.

Sharing a press note, SP vigilance (intelligence), Arvind Kumar Chaturvedi said Pandey had demanded the bribe for refunding GST worth ₹20 lakh of the firm “ARDEM Data Services Private Limited” that provides document scanning services and data entry services to bio-medical, financial, insurance, healthcare and other retail business across the country.

The SP said an FIR under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in this connection at Lucknow sector office of vigilance. As per the SP, the accused was sent to jail after being produced before the competent court and further probe into the matter was in progress.

He appealed to people to inform the vigilance establishment on 9454401866 if any government servant demanded bribe in lieu of doing any work. He said the vigilance establishment will surely act.