Each dist in U.P. must have eco-tourism sites: Forest minister

Foundation stone for night safari would soon be laid in Kukrail, said forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday at a function while inaugurating forestry new year. Dignitaries at an event of the forest department. (HT)

“Eco tourism sites should be developed at each district in the state to generate more jobs,” said the minister while emphasizing that UP has worked successfully in plantation drives and also increased number of wild animals in state with better forest planning.

During the event, several forest staff were felicitated for their outstanding work in different sections, including Dr Durgesh Nandan, scientific officer of the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre in Gorakhpur Division, Ajai Kumar at headquarter, Raghav Duggal, Shankar Singh Rawat, Sanjeev Sinha, and a dozen others.

Senior officials, including head of forest force SK Sharma, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Sanjay Srivastava, PCCF Sunil Chaudhary, APCCF PP Singh, and PCCF Anuradha Vemuri, were present in the event that marks beginning of a new year for the department and start of annual programme afresh. During the event, baton of annual plantation drive was handed over to new team of mission plantation.

Later, the forest minister also inaugurated the renovated Sarus auditorium on Lucknow zoo campus and witnessed the release of two wolves rescued from Bahraich into enclosure where visitors can see them. They were in quarantine since rescued.