Early treatment can correct clubfoot, say experts

Early diagnosis and treatment can help children with clubfoot lead normal lives, experts said at the fourth KGMU Clubfoot Programme organised by King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU) department of paediatric orthopaedics.

KGMU conference on clubfoot. (Sourced)

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Around 30,000 children are born with clubfoot annually in India, including 6,000 in Uttar Pradesh. Experts said treatment should begin within weeks of birth and involve serial plaster casts, tendo-Achilles tenotomy, if required, and bracing for at least five years. Recurrence occurs in around 20% of cases, often due to poor brace compliance. They also dispelled myths linking clubfoot to solar or lunar eclipses and delaying treatment until a child grows older, stated a press release shared with the media on Sunday.

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Prof Ajai Singh, vice-chancellor of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, called for strengthening paediatric orthopaedic services at medical colleges and district hospitals, research into the condition and training healthcare workers in its treatment, it stated.

Prof Vikas Verma, head of KGMU’s department of paediatric orthopaedics, said parents of affected children often experience depression and blame themselves. Organising secretary Dr Suresh Chand stressed counselling and long-term follow-up, while Dr Syed Faisal Afaque highlighted teamwork, it stated further.

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{{^usCountry}} The programme drew 132 delegates from Lucknow and adjoining districts and featured lectures and a workshop on the Ponseti technique. Faculty included specialists from Mumbai, Delhi, KGMU, RMLIMS and Integral University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The programme drew 132 delegates from Lucknow and adjoining districts and featured lectures and a workshop on the Ponseti technique. Faculty included specialists from Mumbai, Delhi, KGMU, RMLIMS and Integral University. {{/usCountry}}

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