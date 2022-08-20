5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow
In Jammu and Kashmir too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit the South-Southwest part of the Hanley village, the NCS said.
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttar Pradesh capital. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. The city’s north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. There is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property so far.
"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the earthquake monitoring body said in a tweet.
Mild tremors in Himachal, J&K, Uttarakhand a day ago
A day ago, mild tremors were reported in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12:55pm. In Jammu and Kashmir too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit the South-Southwest part of the Hanley village, the NCS said. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Friday.
Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes; they are not commonly felt by people. Earthquakes between 3.0 to 3.9 are termed ‘minor’ and do not have the intensity to cause any damage. Shocks in the range of 4.0 to 4.9 are called ‘light earthquakes’, whereas those between 5 to 6 magnitudes can cause moderate damage in populated areas. Earthquakes above 7 cause severe destruction and loss of life over large areas.
Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed that Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Banur, be allowed to make admissions in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) course for the academic session 2022-2023. The high court bench of Justice Sudhir Mittal acted on the plea from the college which had challenged the central government's decision of denying permission for course renewal.
Bathinda all set to get a big development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push. Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region. But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.
Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana. The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka's Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here.
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only. In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
