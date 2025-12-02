EC paying no heed to Oppn complaints about SIR work: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the Election Commission was not paying any heed to the complaints being made by the opposition parties with regard to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in many states. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“It seems the Election Commission wants to fulfil the BJP’s dream in this democracy by cutting the opposition’s votes. Elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are still far away. So why is there such haste? Why is the government unwilling to give time,” he asked while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

“After independence, Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar gave us the right to vote in the Constitution. If people cast their vote freely and their right is fulfilled, their dream will be fulfilled,” the SP chief added.

Retorting to the ‘drama’ remark by PM Narendra Modi, he claimed, “We want the SIR work to be done with sincerity. Are the deaths of BLOs a drama? It was announced that BLOs would be trained, but the reality is that many BLOs are unable to even fill out or upload the forms.”

SP to observe Dr Ambedkar’s death anniv

Programmes will be organised at all Samajwadi Party district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, said a press release issued by the party office in Lucknow. On the occasion, an event will also be held under the aegis of SP Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow where party president Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief guest.