Eco-friendly immersion in artificial ponds, pit on Gomti banks

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Two prominent puja organisers, Bengali Club and Ramakrishna Math, immersed the idols on their own premises. Bengali Club immersed the idol in a pit on its campus adjacent to Durga mandap amid beating of ‘dhaak’ and dance by members and devotees. Ramakrishna Math immersed the idol in its orchard in Gosainganj area.

LUCKNOW Idols of Goddess Durga were immersed in an artificial pond and pit on the banks of the Gomti river amid ‘Durga Mai Ki Jai’ slogans on Sunday. This was for the sixth consecutive year when puja committees immersed idols in pits to save the Gomti from further pollution.

Idol immersion at Jhulelal Ghat in Lucknow. (HT)
Arun Kumar Banerjee, president, Bengali Club said, “Immersing idol by digging a pit on the club premises is our attempt to save river Gomti from pollution.”

Swami Muktinathanand, adhyaksh of Ramakrishna Math, said, “It is the need of the hour to save nature. We are doing our bit to save river Gomti from pollution.”

More than 90 Durga idol were immersed in the artificial ponds dug up by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and district administration. The local authorities lauded Durga Puja committees and individuals who turned up for immersion of idols in an eco-friendly way. The immersion were allowed in presence of police.

Earlier in the day, married women applied vermillion to the Goddess before bidding her adieu. They later applied the same vermillion on their forehead and also on each other, praying for healthy and prolonged life of their spouses. The ritual is called ‘Sindoor Khela’.

