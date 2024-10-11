Education a path to rationality and hope: Swara Bhasker

Education should not merely be a pursuit of money and power; instead, it should promote rationality and act as a vehicle for hope, said Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker at La Martiniere Girls College (LMGC) on Thursday. She served as the chief guest during the valedictory session of the three-day annual cultural competition, ‘Entente.’ Swara Bhasker at La Martiniere Girls College (HT)

“Education is still a privilege, especially when just a few months ago, education for girls was completely banned by the Taliban. Students encounter shootings in the U.S., children are struggling for their lives during genocides in Gaza, and refugee children in Sudan and Congo have no access to steady education. We are among the blessed who have received a safe environment,” said Bhasker.

She further emphasised that in today’s times, when a silent and complacent population that does not ask uncomfortable questions is often appreciated, children are exposed to heinous and horrific things and propaganda through social media platforms and news. This makes the need to think about using education in the right direction even more crucial.

“If educated individuals in a society look away and do not question the reasons behind certain events, it will only promote horrific crimes, such as the RG Kar incident in Kolkata, social media harassment, bulldozer justice, and historical injustices. You must use your education to be rational and have a broader outlook on society,” Bhasker urged.

Students who won various competitions during the event were felicitated as part of the programme. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who could not attend the event, shared a video wishing the students success for the future.