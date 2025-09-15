Encroachments ‘swallowing’ green zones in Gomti Nagar Ext

LUCKNOW: The green zones developed by Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in Gomti Nagar Extension to provide spaces for parks and community activities are steadily disappearing due to encroachments. Despite being marked as environment-friendly zones, several parks as well as vacant plots now house makeshift garages, shanties, and illegal residential pockets, exposing negligence on the part of LDA officials. A makeshift garage on a vacant land in Gomti Nagar Extension (Sourced)

Residents complained that encroachments have taken over walking tracks and public spaces. “These parks were meant for our health and recreation. Now they are filled with garages and illegal settlements. We feel unsafe walking here in the evenings,” said Vikas Tiwari, who lives in Gomti Nagar Extension Sector 4.

The problem is particularly severe in Gomti Nagar Extension’s Sector-4, Sector 5 and Sector 6.

Pedestrian pathways in the area have also been blocked by garages, pushing walkers onto the roads. Residents said the presence of encroachers has not only led to congestion but also disrupted basic civic amenities.

Streetlights in several pockets go dysfunctional three to four times a week, reportedly due to illegal electricity tapping by encroachers. “Every time the lights go off, the area turns dark and unsafe. Children and women face problems,” said Prabhakar, another resident.

The locals added that unchecked growth of garages caused more outsiders coming to their neighbourhood. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, LDA didn’t act to stop the illegal activities.

“Green zones were meant to improve the environment, but they are turning into unsafe pockets because of official apathy. If LDA does not intervene soon, we will lose all open spaces,” said Prakhar Srivastava, a resident of Sector-4.

Responding to the claims, LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said action would be taken against such set-ups.