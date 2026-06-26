End of mafia raj has opened doors for investment in UP: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said a strengthened law and order in Uttar Pradesh has attracted large-scale investments to state that has moved beyond the era of mafia raj and lawlessness. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath after inaugurating a hospital in Gorakhpur on June 26. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering in Deoria after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for several development projects, he said: “Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was identified with riots, lawlessness and mafia dominance. Today, there is no room for mafia rule or goonda tax. Investors are coming in large numbers, and our youth, who once migrated in search of work, are now returning because employment opportunities are being created within the state.”

Adityanath credited the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state for bringing security, development and welfare benefits to the people. He said a strong law-and-order framework had become the foundation of economic growth.

The CM said the government’s new industrial policies had helped transform Uttar Pradesh from a state associated with unrest into one focused on development and prosperity.

Emphasising the importance of quality healthcare for every citizen, Yogi said an advanced healthcare system is the need of the hour and added that the state government spends ₹1,200-1,500 crore annually from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the treatment of the needy.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Astro Medicals Super Speciality Hospital in Betiahata, Gorakhpur, Yogi said, “Quality healthcare facilities are an essential requirement today. Since 2017, we have changed public perception about Uttar Pradesh through the expansion of quality health and medical services.”

He said upgradation of healthcare and medical infrastructure remains the top priority of the state government. Recalling the earlier condition of the healthcare system, the CM said the Gorakhpur district hospital did not have even a single ICU bed in 2005 and lacked dialysis units, advanced blood banks and platelet facilities.

“Today, more than two dozen hospitals in Gorakhpur have ICU facilities,” he said. Yogi stressed that providing trustworthy healthcare services is a major responsibility of hospitals and medical professionals.

“Our effort should always be to remain healthy, but if illness strikes, people must have access to quality treatment centres. Astro Medicals Hospital is another important addition in that direction,” he added.

Stressing the need for the timely and satisfactory resolution of public grievances, the CM said negligence in addressing citizens’ concerns with sensitivity and urgency would not be tolerated.

During the Janata Darshan programme held at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, he met around 200 people and listened to their grievances. Assuring the visitors of prompt action, he said, “Do not worry. The government will ensure effective action on everyone’s problems.”

“Public grievances must be handled with sensitivity, and there should be no laxity in ensuring their satisfactory resolution,” he said. Interacting with a woman suffering from a heart ailment, Yogi assured her that adequate financial assistance for her treatment would be provided through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Later in the evening, he paid a visit to former Deoria MP Shriprakash Mani Tripathi to inquire about his well-being.