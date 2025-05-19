Ensure language is decent, dignified: CM condemns SP’s DNA remark

LUCKNOW The SP-BJP war of wards continued as chief minister Yogi Adityanath took pot shots at the former over alleged “indecent and vulgar” statements on social media, stating that while expecting ideal conduct from the SP may be futile, civilized society cannot tolerate such language. “Although it is futile to expect any ideal conduct from the SP, civilised society cannot tolerate their indecent and vulgar statements,” wrote Adityanath on his official X handle. (File Photo)

He urged SP’s top leadership to review its social media handles and ensure the use of decent, restrained and dignified language. On Saturday, the BJP filed an FIR against the media cell of the Samajwadi Party for making “derogatory remarks” against deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on the party’s social media account on X.

The FIR was lodged under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. The SP media cell deleted the post, but Brajesh Pathak shared its screenshot from his X account.

Responding to the same, Pathak had said the post reflected poorly on the SP’s culture and standards. The controversy stems from a now-deleted post allegedly made by the SP media cell on X with a remark targeting Pathak’s DNA, prompting a strong reaction from the deputy CM.

On Sunday, a legal notice was issued on behalf of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the party’s state president and media cell chief, seeking an apology for an objectionable post on deputy CM from the party’s official X handle.

Minutes after this post, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, without taking anyone’s name, wrote on his X account: “People who sit idle take the matter forward, ‘those who work’ move ahead. Come on, let all of us PDAs move ahead on the path of positive politics and take a pledge that we will form our own PDA government and bring the rule of social justice.”

“I hope you will work to improve the ‘political health’ in your party. If you are ever in trouble, we will stand with you. We know that time is not far because neither you, nor your society “likes or attracts” today’s rulers,” stated Yadav.

The development came even as Akhilesh Yadav said he had taken an assurance from his people that this will not happen again. Yadav, however, said Pathak should also refrain from making any comments on DNA of anyone.