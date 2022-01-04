Entire SP would begin seeing Lord Ram, Shiva too in their dream: Sidharth Nath Singh

LUCKNOW: After chief minister Yogi Adityanath, other senior BJP leaders also targeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his ‘Lord Krishna comes in my dream’ remark that he had made on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at Yadav, saying if the Lord did come in his dream, he should promptly commit to a grand Krishna temple in Mathura.

“Akhileshji, if you believe in Lord Krishna why don’t you support Krishna temple in Mathura? Do that, if Lord Krishna actually came in your dreams.

Actually, Akhileshji must commit that he would get a grand Krishna temple made,” said Maurya.

UP cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said: “It’s nice that after talking Babur and Jinnah, Akhilesh Yadav has now started seeing Lord Krishna, albeit in his dreams. Wait for another five years and the entire Samajwadi Party would begin seeing Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva too.”

The Krishna controversy had started on Monday when the SP chief, while responding to a development about BJP Rajya Sabha MP writing to his party’s national president JP Nadda requesting him to field Yogi from Mathura, had said: “From wherever he contests, he will first have to answer people’s questions on unemployment, Covid deaths, law and order, electricity, businesses and the promise of doubling farmers’ income.”

Quipping on the BJP MP’s letter in which he wrote that “Lord Krishna had inspired him to write the letter,” Akhilesh had said: “Lord Krishna comes to my dream and says that this time SP will form the government. And not just one day, Lord Krishna comes in my dream every day and says that SP will form the government.”

