An FIR was registered at the Cantt police station against the manager of the insurance arm of the nationalised bank on charges of duping several lakhs from a former UP cabinet minister Manoj Pandey in the name of life insurance policy. Ex-cabinet min duped of lakhs in the name of life insurance, FIR registered (file)

An FIR was registered against Ramakant Pandey, manager, PNB Metlife India Insurance under various charges, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach), 467 (forging documents), 468 (forgery), and 471 (dishonesty).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Manoj Pandey in his complaint told the police that in 2019, a man who claimed to be the manager of the PNB Metlife India Insurance approached him at his Dilkusha house and explained him about a life insurance scheme.

“He told me that by depositing an installment of approximately ₹10 lakh per year, I will get a return of ₹39 lakh 20 thousand after three years along with a bonus of ₹5 lakh 37 thousand five hundred fifty-four rupees. A total of ₹44,57,554 lakh will be returned to me. Also, if I want to withdraw my money, I will get the same amount back. He also said that if I withdraw the money after four years, I will get a total bonus of ₹sixty-three lakh twenty-three thousand nine hundred and eighty,” said former minister in his FIR.

“When my CA asked for scheme details for better understanding, he sent the details through an email. On payment of the first installment of ₹10 lakhs, I received two bonds which I sent to my CA to match the scheme details which was found to be different from the scheme discussed with the manager,” he added.

“When contacted, the said manager assured me in writing that I will get the plan (benefit) as discussed earlier. On his assurance, I paid the second instalment of Rs-978469 and the third instalment of Rs-978470,” he said.

The complainant said he gave all three installments to the manager through bank cheque.

“The fourth instalment of Rs-978470 was given to the said manager in the year 2022, but the amount of the fourth instalment was returned to my account by PNB company after some time. When I informed the said manager about this, he said that amount was returned due to delay in depositing the fourth instalment. Now the installment would be deposited only after the medical examination of the policyholder. In this sequence, the said manager came with a man who he claimed to be a medical expert to my legislative assembly secretariat room and examined me in the presence of my PRO, PSO and two MLAs. Later, I gave him the fourth installment through a bank draft of ₹978470, but even after 4 months of giving the draft, I have not received the receipt despite approaching the said manager several times,” said former minister in his FIR.

“When I went to the office of PNB Met Life, the officer there informed me that the fourth instalment is not showing in the records and that the company has cancelled my policy citing health reasons.”

“The said manager cheated and betrayed me through forged documents,” said the former minister in his FIR.