Eye in the sky: Nine advanced drones worth 4.62 cr to aid UPP operations

The state police will soon be armed with advanced tethered drones for aerial vigil of highly sensitive installations, events, as well as for security during VVIP visits.

The upcoming Mahakumbh - the world’s largest religious gathering - set to start from January 2025, will also be monitored likewise.

The order regarding the approval to purchase nine such tethered drones worth ₹51.33 lakh per unit ( ₹4.62 crore), was issued by the home department of the state government on October 7. This purchase has to be made before the end of the ongoing fiscal. The order is available on the state government’s official website.

A senior police official said that a tethered drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle tethered to the ground. He said it consists of a base station on the ground and the drone, which is connected to the station through the tether (cable).

He further said that the order has mentioned that one drone each will be deployed for aerial vigilance over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, and the Taj Mahal. Two drones will be purchased for the aerial vigilance for 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela from January 13 to February 26, while two drones will keep aerial vigil during VVIP visits anywhere in the state.

Two extra units of drones will be purchased for reserve at the state police security headquarters, and will be used in case of urgent situations, including riots, jungle combing and vigil during floods, he said.