Festival spl trains add 1,682 trips across Lucknow div

Passengers travelling home for Diwali and Chhath have 50 pairs of festival special trains scheduled across the Lucknow railway division, together accounting for 1,682 trips. The services connect the region with destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bihar.

(Pic for representation only)

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The railway’s position, updated on October 27, lists 15 pairs that originate or terminate within the division, accounting for 342 trips. Another 35 pairs pass through the division and account for 1,340 trips. Services use stations including Charbagh, Alamnagar and Aishbagh, giving passengers options from different parts of the city.

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Among the key services is the Varanasi-Delhi special, train numbers 04209/04210, which runs via Charbagh and Alamnagar. The Gorakhpur-Mumbai special, 01079/01080, also passes through Lucknow. Passengers travelling east can use the Alamnagar-Kolkata special, 03107/03108. The schedule also includes New Delhi-Barauni specials, 02563/02564, and New Delhi-Darbhanga specials, 02569/02570, which pass through the division.

The services run on different patterns, including daily, weekly and selected-date schedules. Passengers should check the operating dates and boarding station for their route before travelling.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have scheduled special trains on several routes during the festival period to give passengers more travel options,” said Samarth Gupta, senior divisional commercial manager, Lucknow division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have scheduled special trains on several routes during the festival period to give passengers more travel options,” said Samarth Gupta, senior divisional commercial manager, Lucknow division. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, the railway’s Puja special tally was 305 across the stations listed, including 73 at Charbagh and 11 at Alamnagar. This year’s schedule counts train pairs and trips across the division, covering both services that start or end within it and those passing through.