Festive season ahead: No unapproved leave; UP hosps asked to be in alert mode

Hospitals across the state have been directed to keep a few beds reserved for emergency patients during the upcoming festival season and ensure specialist doctors are available on duty too.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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In a letter to all directors/chief medical superintendents/superintendents of hospitals and chief medical officers of 75 districts, the director general, medical health, Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, directed ensuring coordination between hospitals within the district.

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“Senior officials mentioned in the letter will not leave the headquarters during the festivals. Officials who leave the headquarters without proper approval, for any situation, will face action,” read the letter.

Keep ambulances and staff on alert and make microplan for OPD that will open after holidays as after the holidays, hospitals witness a steep rise in patients, said the DG medical health.

The director general also asked hospital heads to ensure stock of medicine and consumables are kept in adequate quantity keeping in view the need for emergency ward and also rise in OPD footfall.

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{{^usCountry}} With festivals being celebrated between October 17 and October 20, heavy footfall of patients is expected immediately after. This means increased need for medical staff and consumables. Hospitals have been asked to get their stock checked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With festivals being celebrated between October 17 and October 20, heavy footfall of patients is expected immediately after. This means increased need for medical staff and consumables. Hospitals have been asked to get their stock checked. {{/usCountry}}

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“Keep the district administration alert and updated in case of accidents. Coordinate with the district administration,” read the letter to hospital heads.