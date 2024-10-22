Menu Explore
Fifth Lucknow warehouse catches fire in a month

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 22, 2024 08:38 AM IST

A warehouse fire in Indira Nagar, Lucknow, caused by a battery explosion, led to evacuations but no injuries. It's the fifth such incident this month.

A fire broke out in a warehouse located in the Sanjay Gandhipuram area of Indira Nagar here on Monday afternoon, officials said. No person was injured in the incident.

The warehouse that caught fire on Monday (HT)
The warehouse that caught fire on Monday (HT)

A battery explosion in the warehouse is said to have caused the fire, prompting firemen to evacuate nearby houses as well.

“Upon reaching the spot, firemen saw that the warehouse was burning fiercely,” said Lucknow chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar.

“The fire was put out with the help of a motor fire engine,” said a statement from Lucknow Fire and Emergency Services.

This was the fifth incident of a warehouse/godown catching fire in a month in Lucknow.

In response to such fire mishaps, the CFO said, “Earlier, we sent notices to hospitals and hotels across the city. Now, the fire department is planning to send notices to big warehouses and godowns to ensure that they have acquired no-objection certificates.”

