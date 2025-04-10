FIR registered 3 months after truck owner, driver robbed in Rampur

Three months after a truck driver and owner were allegedly robbed by three masked men at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, police have registered an FIR in this connection on the order of a court, police said. The case was registered against unidentified accused on Monday (April 7). For representation only (Sourced)

The victims were repairing the truck when they were allegedly struck by the robbers on the night of January 6, 2025. The accused tied the hands and legs of the truck driver and owner, and dumped them near the river bank before fleeing with the vehicle.

As per reports, truck owner Mohammad Shaved, who is a resident of Kassawan locality in the Shergarh area of Bareilly district, told the police that he and the driver were heading towards Bilaspur from Shergarh on the night of January 6 when the truck broke down on Milak-Bilaspur road. He further said that they were repairing the vehicle when they were targeted by three armed robbers.

Shaved claimed that he approached the local police on the fateful night, but no help came his way. On January 8, he sent a letter to the Rampur superintendent of police (SP) through a registered post, requesting him to register an FIR. However, when no action was taken, he moved the court, he added.

According to Rampur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravindra Pratap Singh, “Following court orders, an FIR has been registered under sections 309(4) (robbery) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. Further probe is ongoing”.