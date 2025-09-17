Fishing row sparks communal clash in Meerut village; 9 hurt

A minor dispute over fishing in a drain escalated into a violent clash between two communities in Salawa village under Sardhana police station late Tuesday night, leaving nine people injured. Eight of them, in serious condition, were referred to Meerut Medical College from the Sardhana CHC, officials said. Police personnel deployed in Meerut’s Salawa village. (HT)

The incident led to a heavy deployment of police forces and efforts by district officials to restore peace.

According to police, the clash erupted around 9pm near a drain on the road leading towards Muzaffarnagar when members of one community objected to members of another community reportedly fishing there.

A heated exchange ensued, following which both sides attacked each other with sticks. Women tried to intervene but were ignored as the confrontation intensified. Villagers gathered at the spot, adding to the chaos.

Upon being informed, police reached the site and brought the situation under control. However, tempers flared again when villagers resisted the detention of suspects. A youth snatched a baton from a constable and chased a police vehicle carrying detainees, forcing the police to speed away to prevent further escalation, officials said.

SSP Vipin Tada confirmed that the clash stemmed from a fishing-related dispute. “One side attacked the other, resulting in injuries. Eight individuals have been arrested, while security has been beefed up to ensure peace,” he said.

District magistrate VK Singh and the SSP visited the village on Wednesday and appealed to both sides to maintain calm. SDM Udit Narayan and CO Ashutosh also monitored the situation at the spot.

Police forces from Phalavda, Sardhana, Sarurpur, and Rohta stations were deployed in the village.

One group alleged that members of the other side had illegally occupied land near a pond and built houses. However, the other side claimed that the violence broke out when their houses were pelted with stones.

Police said complaints had been submitted from both sides and they were in the process of registering an FIR, but their primary objective was to restore law and order.