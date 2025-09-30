As many as 77 people have been identified for their involvement in the violence here last Friday, police officials said, adding they allegedly mobilised a mob despite prohibitory orders. Five councillors among 77 identified for role in Bareilly violence

Among the 77 individuals, five are municipal councillors. One of them, councillor Anees Saklaini, has already been put behind bars, they added.

According to the police, 10 FIRs have been lodged in five police stations in connection with the violence. Local intelligence unit (LIU) and surveillance inputs showed that people from Kotwali, Qila, Premnagar, CB Ganj, Baradari, Izzatnagar, and Cantt areas from the city were mobilised near Khaleel School Tiraha. Former Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) district president Nadeem Khan had reportedly contacted 55 of them through WhatsApp, they added.

Charges of rioting, criminal conspiracy, and others under sections 191(2), 61(2), 49, 223, 221, 121, 132, 324(3), 352, and 351(2) have been invoked in the FIRs.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the violence was a deliberate conspiracy to disturb the city’s atmosphere. “Some of the conspirators were in the crowd, while others operated from behind the scenes. We have identified 77 people, and strict action will follow,” he said.

He added that a total of 35 people have been arrested in connection with the case and jailed.

The police also began scrutinising the properties of local cleric and IMC chief Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested on Saturday, and other accused. Officials were probing banquet halls, lawns and hotels linked with the accused. Over 15 such properties have come under their scanner.

Meanwhile, police teams continued their raids to arrest the remaining suspects, some of whom were frequently changing their locations to evade capture, they added. “We have activated our informers’ network,” said SP City Manush Parikh.

Investigators were also said to be tracing illegal businesses and the income sources of those arrested. Police were verifying whether any accused had encroached on public or private land. Officials added that repeat offenders would be booked under the Gangsters Act, and properties acquired through crime would be seized.