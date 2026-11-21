Five people, including the brother of a deceased man whose body was being transported from Jaipur to West Bengal, were killed after an ambulance rammed into a stationary pickup truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki district early Saturday.

The ambulance was carrying the body of Azizul Haq from Jaipur to West Bengal, accompanied by his two brothers and two drivers. All five died in the crash. more less

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The accident occurred near kilometre 53.3 of the expressway in the Subeha police station area. Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, said the preliminary investigation suggested the ambulance driver dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the pickup from behind.

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The ambulance was carrying the body of Azizul Haq from Jaipur to West Bengal. His brother and other relatives were accompanying the body, along with two ambulance personnel. All five people travelling in the ambulance were killed in the collision.

The impact was so severe that the occupants became trapped inside the mangled ambulance. Police personnel had to break open the vehicle’s doors and extricate the bodies.

The deceased included Aminul Haq (40), brother of Azizul Haq and a resident of Mukti Bala Bhoot village in West Bengal; Rupik Rahman (50), from the same village; Makbool Khan (52), a resident of Tila No. 2 Kachchi Basti, Jawarnagar, Jaipur; ambulance driver Hariom Yogi (31), a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar district; and Ajay (33), a resident of Tal Seedhi village in Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

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{{^usCountry}} “All five died on the spot. Identity documents recovered from the victims helped establish their identities, following which their families were informed. The postmortem examinations will be conducted after their family members arrive,” the ADG said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All five died on the spot. Identity documents recovered from the victims helped establish their identities, following which their families were informed. The postmortem examinations will be conducted after their family members arrive,” the ADG said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accident site is around 60 km from the Barabanki district headquarters. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.