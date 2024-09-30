Five Lucknow cops suspended for laxity

Five personnel of the Lucknow Police, including a sub-inspector, a head constable and three constables, were on Sunday suspended for laxity after a fraud case accused escaped their custody, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gosaiganj, Kiran Yadav. The cops were suspended after a fraud case accused escaped their custody. (For Representation)

As per the ACP, the cops (now under suspension) were tasked with taking undertrial prisoner Viraj Trivedi alias Vivek Dave to Gujarat in a separate FIR registered against him in the western state from Reserve Police Lines in Mahanagar here.

Trivedi was arrested by UP STF on July 30 last year. He was accused of running a gang and defrauding ₹9 crore by calling film stars at Ekana Stadium Lucknow on the pretext of organising a charity show through Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust from Pune and Ahmedabad, the cop said.

“The five cops left Lucknow on September 23 along with the accused for Gujarat and had to return on September 27. But they informed us that Viraj had fled,” the ACP added.

In November 2022, Shree Suvidha Foundation Trust had cheated several people by luring them to invest in a charity show in which they had promised to have inviting many film stars and singers, the ACP added.