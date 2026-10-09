Floating fury in Faizullaganj: Residents allege ‘relief gaps’

LUCKNOW Carrying placards reading ‘mayor missing’, residents of flood-hit Millat Nagar in Faizullaganj staged a protest on boats, expressing anger over the alleged uneven distribution of relief material as floodwaters continued to disrupt life in the area.

Residents standing on a makeshift raft with placards. (Sourced)

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A video of the protest purportedly showed residents standing on a boat with placards accusing the mayor of remaining absent amid the crisis. In another video, a group of women was seen reaching a relief assistance centre (Sahayata Kendra), alleging that food and other essential supplies were not reaching all affected families.

The women claimed that boats distributing relief materials were covering only the easily accessible areas, leaving people in other pockets struggling to obtain essential supplies. Their complaints have brought the distribution of relief material under scrutiny as several localities in Faizullaganj remain affected by flooding.

However, officials maintained that adequate relief material was available and alleged that some residents were stockpiling supplies even after receiving assistance, potentially affecting their distribution to others in need.

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{{^usCountry}} Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA from Lucknow North, told HT that relief material was available in sufficient quantities and being distributed equitably. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neeraj Bora, BJP MLA from Lucknow North, told HT that relief material was available in sufficient quantities and being distributed equitably. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are people who are stocking up on relief material, but our team is making sure that no one is left out,” he said.