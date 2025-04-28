Folk singer booked in UP over social media post on Pahalgam attack

An FIR was lodged on Sunday against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media related to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam terror attack: Police officials have launched an investigation in this regard. (HT Photo/Representative Image)

The complaint was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, a resident of Gudamba, Kursi Road, who accused Rathore, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, of making controversial remarks after the attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

Hazratganj station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh said the FIR includes 11 sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act. Police officials have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The complainant alleged that Rathore questioned the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the tourists. He further claimed that Rathore has been consistently making statements on social media that, according to him, are being shared by Pakistani media outlets, affecting the country’s dignity.

Meanwhile, Rathore posted a video on her social media platform X, stating, “BJP’s IT cell is calling me anti-national because some Pakistani social media handle copied my video. 14 members of my family have served in the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. My brother is fighting Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and my uncle fought in the Kargil war.”