Nearly 32 hours after a tanker carrying formalin overturned on Kisan Path in Lucknow, the chemical was neutralised around 3am on Wednesday following a challenging, round-the-clock operation involving police, local residents, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said.

The joint team of Lucknow police, NDRF, SDRF and locals at the spot . (HT)

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The operation proved difficult as the chemical’s effects resurfaced whenever the sand spread over the spill was disturbed, causing irritation among personnel engaged in the containment efforts, DCP North Amit K Anand said adding face mask covering entire face was used.

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“The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) was contacted for scientific assistance, following which its expertise was sought to guide the neutralisation process,” the DCP added.

Authorities also contacted a waste treatment, storage and disposal facility based in Kanpur to ensure the safe disposal of the contaminated material.

The sand used to cover the chemical was subsequently loaded into a closed vehicle and transported to Kanpur Dehat, where the facility will dispose of it, the DCP said.

The tanker overturned near the Manpur-Bana underpass on Kisan Path in the Bakshi Ka Talab area on Monday evening after a tyre burst. It was travelling from Sandila in Hardoi to a plywood factory in Gudamba when the accident occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} The spill triggered complaints of eye irritation and breathing discomfort among residents and commuters, with the chemical’s effects initially reported across a wider area. Authorities cordoned off the affected stretch and diverted traffic as emergency teams worked to contain the spill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spill triggered complaints of eye irritation and breathing discomfort among residents and commuters, with the chemical’s effects initially reported across a wider area. Authorities cordoned off the affected stretch and diverted traffic as emergency teams worked to contain the spill. {{/usCountry}}

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Even on Tuesday, people passing within around 500 metres of the crash site reported eye irritation, although the effects had eased compared with the previous evening. One highway lane and the adjoining service road remained closed during the relief operation.

Details about the reopening of the affected road stretch were not immediately available.