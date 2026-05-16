Former MLA Vijay Mishra, kin sentenced in 2020 criminal case

An MP-MLA court in Bhadohi district on Friday sentenced four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra, his wife and former MLC Ram Lali Mishra, and son Vishnu Mishra to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, while daughter-in-law Rupa Mishra was sentenced to four years of simple imprisonment in a six-year-old criminal case. Vijay Mishra, his wife and son were sentenced for 10 years of rigourous imprisonment, while daughter-in-law was sentenced to jail for four years. (File)

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.76 lakh on Vijay Mishra, ₹1.75 lakh on Ram Lali Mishra, ₹1.65 lakh on Vishnu Mishra and ₹10,000 on Rupa Mishra, said assistant district government counsel Pravesh Tiwari.

Tiwari said the case, registered at Gopiganj police station in 2020, was heard in the court of additional district and sessions judge (MP/MLA court) Pushpa Singh.

According to the prosecution, the accused were booked under various sections of the IPC, including 387, 347, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 474, 323 and 506, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act related to identity theft and cheating by personation.

Tiwari said the court had directed Ram Lali Mishra and Rupa Mishra to appear in person on Thursday, following which both attended the proceedings.

Vijay Mishra, currently lodged in Agra jail in connection with a rape case, and his son Vishnu Mishra, lodged in Lakhimpur Kheri jail, joined the hearing through video conferencing, he added.

The court had convicted all four accused on Thursday, cancelled the bail granted to Ram Lali Mishra and Rupa Mishra, and ordered that they be taken into custody.

According to officials, in August 2020, Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a relative residing in Kavlapur under the Gopiganj Kotwali police station area in Bhadohi, filed a complaint alleging that the former MLA, his wife, son and daughter-in-law had grabbed his ancestral property and were threatening him. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the four accused. Following an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet in the court.