Four more arrests in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
KANPUR The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to investigate heinous crimes committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arrested four more people, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city.
One of the accused is 85 years old and the rest are between 70-75 years.
SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh said the arrests were made in four cases after raids conducted by the SIT teams. So far, the team had arrested 21 people of the total 73 listed accused in 11 cases.
Rajan Lal Pandey, 85, Deepak Dammulal, 70, and Dhirendra Tiwari, 71, were arrested for killing six people in three cases.
Kailash Pal, the then Congress corporator for three terms, was arrested for the Dabauli killings in which Vishakh Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons were brutally murdered.
Pal and two other corporators had brought the mob to Singh’s house where they first looted cash and valuables and then murdered seven people of a family. Mahendra Singh and Avtar Singh, two of the surviving sons of Vishakh Singh, who had migrated from Kanpur, had given their statements as eyewitnesses and identified Pal as the one who was leading the mob.
The SIT teams that made the arrests were led by Surya Pratap Singh, Sunil Kanaujia, Jitendra Kumar Singh, Sanjay Maurya. The teams would get cash reward of ₹10,000, said the SIT DIG.
The 1984 anti-Sikh riots broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the riots in which Delhi was the worst hit city. Kanpur was the second worst-affected city after Delhi during these riots with 127 casualties. The Uttar Pradesh government formed the SIT in May 2019 on Supreme Court’s orders.
Dr Sachan’s death: Why murder and not suicide
Dr YS Sachan's mysterious death in Lucknow district jail (June 22 2011), the court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, termed it as murder after taking into account several documents submitted by Sachan's wife in court. Dr Sachan was the key accused in the alleged multi-crore National Rural Health Mission scam between 2007 and 2012. Dr Sachan's body was recovered from the under-construction toilet of operation theatre of Lucknow jail hospital.
Delhi records 400 new Covid cases, positivity rate 2.92%
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's Covid caseload climbed to 19,41,415 while the death toll rose to 26,285, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. No new deaths were logged.
Drug peddler’s properties worth ₹83.22 lakh attached in Kaithal
The properties of a known drug peddler, who has been declared a proclaimed offender, were attached and Singh's assets frozen in Kaithal district on Tuesday. The accused, Gurmez Singh alias Gurmail of Dabankheri village, had purchased properties worth ₹83.22 lakh from the proceeds of drug peddling, police said. A district court declared him proclaimed offender in 2020 after the police recovered over 226 kg poppy husk in the jurisdiction of the Guhla police station.
UP govt forms SIT to probe six cases against Zubair
LUCKNOW The U.P. government on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team for transparent investigations into six cases registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in various districts of the state, said officials. The team will supervise and probe all six cases registered against Zubair in Hathras, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur. Two cases were registered in Hathras while one each was lodged in Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur, aDG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said.
Now, UP decides to allow generators to import coal
LUCKNOW Making a U-turn on the issue, Uttar Pradesh has finally decided to allow its thermal power plants to import expensive foreign coal to partially meet the state's fuel requirement after having avoided taking the decision that it considered as 'unpalatable' for months. Buying expensive foreign coal, it was felt, would put an additional financial burden on generating companies, which might feel forced to increase electricity price to recover the increased cost.
