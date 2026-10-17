Four of family among five killed as car crashes into tree in UP’s Bulandshahr

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed and three others seriously injured when a Maruti Eeco car crashed into a tree in Bulandshahr district on Friday afternoon. The victims were travelling from Kasganj to offer prayers at the Belon Mata temple in Narora when the accident occurred. Preliminary information suggests that the driver may have dozed off, causing the car to go out of control, officials said.

The accident took place near Ratanpur village in the Narora police station area of Dibai tehsil. (For Representation)

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The accident took place near Ratanpur village in the Narora police station area of Dibai tehsil at around 2 pm on October 16, approximately 40 km from the district headquarters. Eight people were travelling in the car. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was badly crushed, trapping the occupants inside.

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Police reached the spot after receiving information and rescued the injured passengers. All eight occupants were taken by ambulance to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dibai, where doctors declared five of them dead. Three seriously injured passengers were referred to Aligarh Medical College for advanced treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ramdeen Rajput (50), his son Lokendra (26), his one-year-old granddaughter Pragati, his elder daughter-in-law Babita (36), and the driver, Shiv Shekhar Mishra (55). Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at more than 100 kmph before the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} Dibai Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravikant Chaubey said eight people were injured in the accident and taken to the Dibai CHC, where five were declared dead. The three injured were referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment. All the occupants belonged to Daheli Buzurg village in Kasganj district, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dibai Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravikant Chaubey said eight people were injured in the accident and taken to the Dibai CHC, where five were declared dead. The three injured were referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment. All the occupants belonged to Daheli Buzurg village in Kasganj district, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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