Friendship Day Special︱Humari dosti pawsome hai!

Dog is said to be man’s best friend, and it applies to a tee for some Lucknowites, who have found their BFFs in their doggos. On Friendship Day today, we speak to pet lovers in the city and how their furry buddies mean the world to them. Pariza Zeeshan with Tuk Tuk

On guard for you

For entrepreneur and homemaker Anushree Singh, the human-canine bond is the strongest in the world: “Their love is unconditional and pure. I love dogs, but the way Shiffu (Shih Tzu), my eight-year-old furry buddy, has loved us all in the family is unmatched. When I was pregnant with my son, this little one never left my side. He was on guard till my delivery happened. Today, he loves my son like a true friend for life.”

Stress buster

Pariza Zeeshan, a student in class 10, says her pet pal, Tuk Tuk, has the ability to sense her mood and never leave her side. “Teen years are tough for all and the way my doggo has provided me all the love, support and attention is commendable. He never lets me fall prey to stress or pressure, which is so common among teenagers today.”

Not leaving your side

Pawan Sharma, a PR professional, recalls how his Labrador, Snovy, once exited the gate and lost her way home. “We lost all hope to find her, but miraculously, Snovy saw our maid, who eventually got her home. We know if we can’t live without her, she too can’t. That’s why since then, we haven’t left her alone at home even for a day.”

Furry BFFs

Freelancer artist Anusha Chowdhry has been living with pets since she was born, but her three furry souls are her best friends. “Spicy (13; Lhasa Apso), Puchi (15; Spitz) and Casper (6; Beagle) are my BFFs. When I paint, they are around me and inspire me. Two years back, Spicy fell ill and was diagnosed with cancer and doctor had given up. We decided to change the doctor and her life was saved. They understand when I am not okay and they react accordingly. I am talking to them the entire day and get so much selfless love from them.”