To ensure giving consumers have greater clarity about food ordered online, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UP FSDA) has directed food businesses to disclose whether products listed on online platforms are frozen, pre-cooked or partially cooked, officials said on Thursday.

The move assumes significance as consumers ordering food online often have little information about how a product is prepared, stored and supplied. (For representation)

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The move is part of the ongoing ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh Hai’ campaign and seeks to ensure consumers are not left to assume that food listed online is freshly prepared, they added.

FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob said the department was focusing on transparency in online food sales. “Where a product is frozen, pre-cooked or partially cooked, this information should be clearly communicated to the consumer,” she said.

The move assumes significance as consumers ordering food online often have little information about how a product is prepared, stored and supplied.

According to officials, the campaign has also led to action against establishments where expired food products were found. The FSDA has obtained written undertakings from such businesses and warned that repeat violations could lead to cancellation of their food licences, besides other action under food-safety regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} The department is also stressing the need for businesses to regularly check expiry dates and ensure expired products are not kept in kitchens, storage areas or sale counters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department is also stressing the need for businesses to regularly check expiry dates and ensure expired products are not kept in kitchens, storage areas or sale counters. {{/usCountry}}

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