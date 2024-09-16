Gang of tricksters busted, four arrested

Lucknow police on Monday busted a gang of men who used to sell abandoned land to other people through fake registrations. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“A team of Gomti Nagar police arrested four people including the kingpin of the gang, who used to extort money from people by deceiving them by promising to give them land cheaply,” said DCP East Shashank Singh.

According to the DCP, the men would first identify land in the city which had been left for long by its owners. Then they would sell these land to innocents, by making fake registration. The men would dupe people under their company name MD Bhoomi Infra Private Limited. The police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the BNS.

The matter came to fore when one of such victim, Anju Gupta, who works in a hospital and her husbands sells lemon juice, informed Gomti nagar police how they had been duped of ₹4,50,000 by the men in the name of registry and were asking her for more failing which they were threatening her.

“Those identified were Shivam Saxena, 28, Akshit Saxena, 25, Yatish Kumar, 34, and Srikant Gupta, 57. The men used to live in Chinhat and Niralanagar,” said the DCP, adding that one licensed revolver with five live cartridges and a four-wheeler were recovered.

According to the police, four cases are registered in the name of Srikant and three in Shivam Saxena’s name in different police stations of Lucknow.