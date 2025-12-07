Ganga Expressway likely to open early next year

The 594-km Ganga Expressway, the country’s longest expressway spanning through 12 districts from Meerut to Prayagraj, is almost complete and is expected to become operational early next year, according to a senior official of the state government. The 594-km Ganga Expressway, the country’s longest expressway, spans through 12 districts from Meerut to Prayagraj (File)

To ensure world-class status the Uttar Pradesh government had signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland in May this year. The pact was signed to implement systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort.

According to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), this technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the Ganga Expressway, it will be used on the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway connecting Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway.

“Swiss technology is being used to ensure riding quality and comfort,” Shrihari Pratap Shahi, additional CEO UPEIDA had pointed out at the time of signing of the agreement. The sensors measure ups and downs and the comfort level of the road, allowing immediate corrective action wherever necessary.

The state government has decided to set up industrial clusters along all expressways, including Ganga Expressway which passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.

This expressway covers 140 water bodies and has seven road overbridges, 17 interchange roads, 14 big bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, 50 vehicle underpasses, 171 light vehicle underpasses, 160 small vehicle underpasses and 946 culverts.