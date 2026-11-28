Economic growth cannot be measured by GDP alone if it fails to improve people’s everyday lives, former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Alok Ranjan said on Saturday during a discussion on inclusive development at the second day of the 5th Koshala Literature Festival in Lucknow.

Alok Ranjan (Sourced)

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Speaking at a session titled ‘The Policy Lab: Beyond GDP and Other Statistics’ at the Lucknow Museum of Heritage and Arts (LMHA), Ranjan questioned whether rising economic growth could translate into well-being when employment opportunities remained limited. He was joined by former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal and Jayant Krishna.

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“Even if GDP grows and India becomes a bigger economy, if a person does not feel comfortable or satisfied in daily experiences and aspirations, the sense of well-being does not arrive. In the 1970s, when GDP grew by 3%, a 1% rise in GDP raised employment by 0.4%. Today, in a period of 7.5% GDP growth, a 1% rise in GDP raises employment by only 0.01%. This jobless growth is linked directly to inequality, and when people are unemployed where will happiness and a sense of well-being come from,” Ranjan said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also cautioned against celebrating investment figures without addressing disparities in development. Referring to the Global Hunger Index, he said it measured not just hunger but also nutrition, adding that 37% of children were stunted and 18% wasted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also cautioned against celebrating investment figures without addressing disparities in development. Referring to the Global Hunger Index, he said it measured not just hunger but also nutrition, adding that 37% of children were stunted and 18% wasted. {{/usCountry}}

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Krishna, who moderated the discussion, drew attention to social inclusion, sustainability and resilience, describing the latter as the ability to recover after a shock. He questioned how India’s economic growth could be assessed without accounting for pollution, noting that 9 or 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities were in the country.

Sehgal said data could reveal as well as conceal realities, describing GDP as a barometer of economic growth. Citing a World Bank report, he said 50 crore people had moved out of extreme poverty in the past 12 years, with extreme poverty defined as living on less than $3 a day. He also referred to more than 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and a decline in mortality rates.

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Referring to the wealth disparity, Sehgal said 1% of India’s population owned 22% of the wealth, while the top 10% owned 52%. He also stressed the need to give GDP growth a clear purpose.