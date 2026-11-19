LUCKNOW Sarojini Nagar police busted an alleged interstate gold smuggling network with links to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations on Thursday, arresting two men and recovering 1.023 kg of gold paste valued at approximately ₹1.5 crore, said officials.

During interrogation, one of the accused allegedly told police that the organised network had members in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states, with links to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, said the ADCP. (Pic for representation)

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The accused, identified as Mohammad Abdullah, 30, and Mohammad Sammoon, 28, both residents of Muzaffarnagar district, were intercepted during a vehicle check near the Lakshman Chowk turn ahead of the Lucknow airport. Police also seized ₹8,900 in cash and the black car allegedly used in the operation.

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A search allegedly led to the recovery of gold paste concealed inside knee caps carried by the two men. The gold weighed 1,023 grams, including the knee caps, with 514 grams recovered from one and 509 grams from the other. The police also recovered ₹8,900 from their possession.

According to ADCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli, the arrests were made on Thursday after a tip-off about a gang allegedly bringing gold illegally from foreign countries through Lucknow airport and transporting it to different states.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station under sections 121(1), 132, 318(2), 221 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 135 of the Customs Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station under sections 121(1), 132, 318(2), 221 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 135 of the Customs Act. {{/usCountry}}

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“During interrogation, one of the accused allegedly told police that the organised network had members in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states, with links to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The gang allegedly smuggled 24-carat gold in paste form by using Indian nationals working in Gulf countries as carriers,” said Rallapalli.

The accused claimed that the gang targeted workers who were stranded abroad due to financial difficulties and unable to afford their return journey. They were allegedly offered money and flight tickets in exchange for carrying gold concealed in knee caps.

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In this particular case, Sammoon, who was reportedly facing financial difficulties in Saudi Arabia, was allegedly provided with a ticket and money by the gang. He was handed knee caps containing gold paste at Jeddah airport and travelled to Lucknow wearing them, police said.

The gang members allegedly collected the gold after his arrival at Lucknow airport, transferred it into their own knee caps and planned to transport it to Rajasthan to hand it over to other members of the network. Police were investigating the role of other members, including the alleged Rajasthan-based handler.