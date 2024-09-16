Menu Explore
Goods train’s engine derailed due to landslide in UP’s Sonbhadra

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 16, 2024 03:36 PM IST

After the incident, the route of many trains was changed, affecting the movement of many passenger trains

The engine of a goods train derailed due to a landslide that occurred due to incessant rain in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, official said.

The incident occurred when the train was passing through a hill between Churuk and Agor railway stations (Representational image)
The incident occurred when the train was passing through a hill between Churuk and Agor railway stations. According to people familiar with the matter, the pilot saw a huge mound of debris on the track, and he tried to stop the train. However, two wheels of the engine got derailed.

A senior railway official said that soon after receiving the information about the incident, a team of railway personnel with divisional railway manager (DRM) Himanshu Badoni reached the spot and immediately a team was deployed to remove the rubble.

After the incident, the route of many trains was changed, affecting the movement of many passenger trains.

The Jammu Tawi Express, which was on way to Delhi via Chopan, was diverted from Chopan to Garhwa and will reach Delhi via Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (previously Mughal Sarai).

The Triveni Express coming to Chopan from Lucknow was halted at the Chunar railway station.

