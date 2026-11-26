Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated 144 smart classes set up in rural schools by a mobile manufacturing company in collaboration with an NGO at Jan Bhawan on Wednesday.

Governor Anandiben Patel distributed school bags to children and honoured social workers with certificates of appreciation. (Sourced) more less

The initiative aims to make learning more engaging and effective through technology. The governor distributed school bags to children and honoured social workers with certificates of appreciation. On the occasion of her 85th birthday, children presented her with 85 handmade greeting cards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Headmasters, teachers, parents and students shared their experiences, highlighting improved attendance, punctuality and enthusiasm for learning since the introduction of smart classes.

Appreciating the initiative, Patel said it was heartening to see children from underprivileged rural families gaining access to modern educational resources. She stressed that ensuring regular attendance and quality education was a collective responsibility of teachers, headmasters and parents.

She also urged parents to provide children with healthy, home-cooked food, engage them in conversations about their school activities and maintain regular feedback with schools.